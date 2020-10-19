172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|bullet-train-project-lt-lowest-bidder-for-largest-segment-of-mumbai-ahmedabad-corridor-5983631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bullet train project: L&T lowest bidder for largest segment of Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor

L&T pipped consortiums led by Tata Projects and Afcons Infrastructure to bag the order.

Moneycontrol News
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on October 19 said Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the largest segment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Financial bids for the design and construction of the 237-km stretch of the project were opened on October 19, NHSRCL said in a statement.

L&T pipped consortiums led by Tata Projects and Afcons Infrastructure to bag the order by placing its bid at Rs 24,985 crore.

The tender covers about 47 percent of total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi (Zaroli Village at Maharashtra-Gujarat border) and Vadodara.

NHSRCL had invited bids for the project on March 15 and technical bids were opened on September 23.

The project is being built at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore and according to NHSRCL, it is expected to generate 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase of the project.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 07:35 pm

