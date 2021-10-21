Bombay HC asks Zee to call EGM as requisitioned by shareholder Invesco

ZEEL | Representative image

The Bombay High Court on October 21 asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by shareholders Invesco Developing Market Funds and OFI Global China Fund.

The court also said that the EGM resolution has to be kept in abeyance till it decides on the legality and validity of EGM requisition.

Counsel appearing for Zee Entertainment said that the company will inform the date of the EGM by tomorrow morning i.e., October 22.

The EGM is to be chaired by a retired judge, the court said, adding that the resolution will be subject to the approval from the Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting, CNBC TV 18 reported.

Invesco, which along with OFI Global China holds nearly 18 percent stake in Zee, had written to the company's board on September 11 seeking an EGM.

The meeting was sought by them to push for the ouster of directors Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani, along with MD and CEO Punit Goenka.

Apart from their ouster, Invesco, through the EGM, also sought the appointment of six new directors—Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli, and Gaurav Mehta.

On October 1, the Zee board rejected the EGM call citing the opinion received from eminent legal experts. It claimed that the reason to call such a meeting is no longer valid as Kurien and Chokhani have resigned from their posts.

Invesco, which is the company's largest shareholder, had approved the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking a mandatory legal order for the EGM. On October 8, the tribunal had given a two-week period to Zee to file a reply on Invesco's plea.

Notably, the boardroom battle reached the Bombay HC on October 2, after Zee moved a plea seeking the EGM demand raised by Invesco and OFI Global to be declared as illegal.

The court on October 13 announced that it would hear the case on October 21, and asked Invesco and OFI Global China Fund to file an affidavit by October 20.