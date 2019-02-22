Bengaluru-based Big Data firm hTrunk acquired by Temenos

Temenos has signed an agreement to acquire hTrunk, a Bengaluru-based big data and analytics startup. Financial details about deal is not provided though.

The Geneva headquartered Temenos specialises in enterprise software for banks and financial services.

The company, in an official statement on its website said, “This is an exciting expansion, as it accelerates our strategic vision for data and analytics. Through the integration of hTrunk, we will strengthen our Analytics product, which is already recognized as a leading analytics solution in the banking space, and help banks leverage big data technologies, implement modern data lake architecture efficiently and unlock the value of their data.”

“With the addition of hTrunk’s comprehensive data lake product, we will be able to ingest, blend, store and process both structured and unstructured data in real-time, allowing us to create next-generation, analytically-driven banking applications. In the near term, we also expect to see big data capabilities integrated directly into the Temenos T24 Transact and Temenos Infinity products.”

Founded in 2015, hTrunk has 30 employees and is based in Bangalore India. hTrunk provides big data and analytics solutions, primarily to banking clients, including a number of Temenos T24 Transact customers.