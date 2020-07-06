App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures rise 2.65% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 136.80 and an intraday low of Rs 132 per mmBtu on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 135.50 per mmBtu on July 6 as participants increased their long positions. The commodity jumped 16 percent last week on the Nymex.

Price is being supported by expectations of an increase in cooling demand as hot weather is seen in parts of the US.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 136.80 and an intraday low of Rs 132 per mmBtu on Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Close

Natural gas delivery for July gained Rs 3.50, or 2.65 percent, to Rs 135.60 per mmBtu at 14:51 hours IST on a business turnover of 15,720 lots.

The same for August delivery edged higher by Rs 3.10, or 2.27 percent, to Rs 136.40 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,489 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 850.31 crore and Rs 31.62 crore, respectively.

Natural gas will trade in a higher range as long as Rs 129 is held as support, whereas resistance is Rs 135-137, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:24 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 4.15 percent at $1.80 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.