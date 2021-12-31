MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices likely to be range-bound, to find support from rising Omicron cases

"We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session and could hold their support levels. Any decline in the prices would be a buying opportunity for traders at lower levels," said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

Sandip Das
December 31, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

Gold was set for its worst performance in six years, though prices inched up in thin trade on December 31 in the international markets as US Treasury yields dipped, increasing the bullion's appeal by reducing its opportunity cost.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were up 0.08 percent, trading at Rs 47,924 for 10 grams at 9.44 am on December 31. Silver futures added 0.2 percent to Rs 62,282 a kilogram.

Gold and silver showed very high volatility on Thursday and recovered from their lows. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold February futures contract settled at $1814.10 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.46% and silver March futures contract settled at $23.06 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.87%, said Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.

We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session and could hold their support levels. Any decline in the prices would be a buying opportunity for traders at lower levels. Gold has support at $1800-1788 per troy ounce and resistance at $1828-1840 per troy ounce while silver has support at $22.88-22.55 per troy ounce and resistance at $23.34-23.58 per troy ounce, he said.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 47700-47550 and resistance at Rs 48050-48220. Silver has support at Rs 61700-61400 and resistance at Rs 62660-63100. We suggest buying gold on dips around Rs 47750 with a stop loss of Rs 47580 for target of Rs 48055, he added.

Track Live Gold prices here

Close

Related stories


Trading Strategy


Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart

Prices of precious metals are trading under pressure due to the strong dollar index. US bond yield rose marginally. Gold and silver prices are likely to remain range-bound due to holidays in most of the major economies. On MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,500 and resistance at Rs 48,000.

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia

Rising inflation, growing Omicron concerns and stronger US dollar are driving the gold prices. The restrictions imposed by several countries to contain the Omicron during holidays is acting as a blow to gold sentiments. We expect gold to be bullish next week for the target of Rs 49,000.

Buy zone above Rs 48000 for target of Rs 48300
Sell zone below Rs 47700 for target of Rs 47400

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Sandip Das
Tags: #Commodities
first published: Dec 31, 2021 10:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.