    Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain volatile ahead of US unemployment data

    Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities expects gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US unemployment data. Gold has support at Rs 56,920-56,660, while resistance is at Rs 57,420, 57,570, he said.

    Sandip Das
    February 09, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Gold, Gold prices

    Gold prices edged lower on February 9 in the international markets, as the dollar steadied and after US Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were likely to curb inflation.

    Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,874.58 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent at $1,886.20.

    At 09:50 AM, gold was trading 0.07 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 57,256 for 10 grams, while silver was trading marginally lower by 0.02 percent at Rs 67,618 a kilogram.

