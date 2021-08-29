MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

'Choppy trade may continue in industrial commodities in near future but swift demand recovery from China likely to trigger fresh rallies'

A stronger US currency is putting pressure on commodity prices. When US currency strengthens it makes commodity prices more expensive to the holders of non-dollar currencies.

Hareesh V
August 29, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST

Fragile economic releases from China, a surge in new virus cases across the world, and a strong US greenback cast doubt on the bullish outlook of industrial commodities.

The recent correction in base metals and energy commodities was primarily due to the China demand woes. Though, China's economy had rebounded to its pre-pandemic growth levels, as business grapples with higher cost and supply bottlenecks is losing its steam. A surge in new virus infections led to fresh restrictions, disrupting the factory and industrial output, which has already been hit by severe weather this summer.

Extreme weather and a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 swept across the country made China's economy slowed more than expected in recent months. Monthly economic numbers like factory activity, retail sales, export, and investment data all showed growth retreating more quickly than expected.

China's industrial production numbers increased to 6.4 percent in July against a forecast of 7.8 percent. The reading was 8.3 percent in June. Retail sales figures too contracted lower to an increase of 8.5 percent in July against a forecast of 11.5 percent. Economists and research firms had already started lowering their expectations of China’s economic growth.

Expectations over China's economic growth have already been started lowering by economists and research firms. Large investment banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had reduced their GDP forecast of China to around 8.2 or 8.3 percent from a previous estimate ranging from 8.6-8.9 percent. Few others are set to follow suit due to increasing pessimism about China's economic outlook. China's economy grew 12.7 percent during the first half of 2021 against the same period a year earlier.

Close

Related stories

China is the largest consumer of many industrial commodities like base metals and fuel. The broad-based slowdown in industrial activities suggests that their economy is rapidly losing momentum prompting investors to reduce their bullish bet on industrial commodities.

During the first half of the year, most of the widely used industrial commodities have got a boost from rapidly tightening physical markets and optimism over a quick global economic turnaround from the pandemic-led demand worries. Increased demand is driven by a swift global economic recovery that has raised concerns over a historic deficit in base metals supplies. The post-pandemic demand reinforced speculation about a new commodity super cycle as well.

However, commodities like base metals and energy lost momentum recently primarily due to demand concerns from China. In the base metals complex, the largest used industrial metal Copper shed to a near four-month low. Likewise, selling pressure was witnessed in Nickel and Lead. In the energy segment, NYMEX crude oil plunged considerably due to the weak demand picture in Asia and hopes of a rise in global supply. Contradictory, Aluminium prices traded higher due to government policies and output limits imposed by big Chinese companies.

A stronger US currency is also putting pressure on commodity prices. When US currency strengthens it makes commodity prices more expensive to the holders of non-dollar currencies. This tends to have a negative impact on demand and on prices. The Dollar index, which is measured against a basket of six major currencies, jumped to a nine-month high last week on optimism over the US economy.

Anyhow, the ongoing choppy trading may continue in near future but a swift demand recovery from China is likely to trigger fresh rallies.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Hareesh V is the Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Tags: #Commodities #Expert Columns
first published: Aug 29, 2021 01:51 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.