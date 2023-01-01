Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Costlier by Rs 25; Check Prices Here

Domestic LPG cylinders (Representative image)

On the first day of 2023, the oil marketing companies (OMC) hiked the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 per Kg. The increase comes into effect from Sunday and applies to the 19 kg commercial cylinder.

With this, the commercial cylinder price in Delhi is Rs 1,769 with effect from today. However, there is no increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.

A 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be sold at Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.

This comes after the LPG commercial cylinder price was slashed by Rs 115.50 in November 2022. This was the seventh cut in price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder unit since June, in line with declining international energy prices.

OMCs usually announce LPG price change at the beginning and middle of each month.

Before November, a price fluctuation happened in May, when it was raised. Since June, commercial LPG cylinder rates have come down by Rs 610 per 19 kg cylinder. On October 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced.