    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Coders losing jobs to ChatGPT ‘will never happen’, says NR Narayana Murthy

    Murthy said that ChatGPT is good and one should welcome it. “Use ChatGPT as the base and then show our creativity, show our smartness, and show our innovation,” he said.

    March 02, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
    Coders losing jobs to jobs to generative AI technologies like ChatGPT “will never happen,” said Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, at a time when the technology has raised both curiosity and concerns.

    “In 1977-78 there was a thing called program generators. Everybody said the youngsters will lose all jobs, it didn't happen….. the human mind is the most flexible instrument. It can adapt very well. And all that happened was people start solving bigger and bigger problems, which these program generators could not handle,” he said.

    Murthy was speaking to the press on the sidelines of his session at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum.

    Murthy said that ChatGPT is good and one should welcome it. “Use ChatGPT as the base and then show our creativity, show our smartness, and show our innovation,” he said.

    He said he has personally tried it as well after his son introduced it to him a few months ago.

    “It's very good. What it's going to do is it provides you a certain knowledge, and then you can show your creativity, your smartness, your innovation,” he said.

