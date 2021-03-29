Clubhouse could launch its Android version as early as May 2021

Image: Clubhouse app on iOS App Store

Clubhouse, an audio-based social network for iOS, could be launching its Android release as early as May.

It sees stiff competition from its counterpart Twitter Spaces, which is expected to launch in April.

In a Clubhouse townhall on March 28, Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth, co-founders, shared that Clubhouse’s Android app interface has been previewed and the launch could happen in the next 4-6 weeks.

The launch has been one of the most awaited since the company said in January that it will start working on the Android version. The company in February hired Android Software Developer Mopewa Ogundipe.

The announcement could not have been more timely.

According to reports, the app's download ranking dropped from 37 to 172. In India, the app's downloads ranking declined to 27 in March from 12 in February, according to data from app analytics platform App Annie. At this juncture, the Android launch could help boost its numbers.

Clubhouse in India

For the invite-only iOS app, the Android launch could be critical to expand its growth in overseas markets like India, which is Android-dominated. More than 90 percent of over 500 million smartphones users in India have Android phones.

According to data shared by App Annie, total number of downloads till date stand at 100,000 in India, up from 65,000 as of March 9, 2021. According to media reports, total downloads stood at 12,000 till January 2021. Worldwide, total downloads are 13.4 million led by the US at 3.4 million and Japan at 1.8 million, according to the App Annie report.

Apart from Twitter’s Clubhouse-like platform ,Twitter Spaces, there are also reports of Facebook working on a similar platform. In India, it will also be competing with the local player Leher. The app has about 1.7 lakh downloads, said Vikas Malpani, co-founder & CEO, Clubhouse.

As content gains importance in bringing more users to the platform and also sustaining them, the company has launched creator-focused initiatives.

On March 14, Clubhouse launched an accelerator programme to support 20 creators. The programme will not only help promote their content on the platform but also monetize them through brand partnerships, and other features, which are in the works. This could include subscription and also tipping features. “We will guarantee $5,000 per month,” Davidson said.