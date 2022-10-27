English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Chipmaker STMicro sees sales growth slowdown in fourth quarter

    STMicro said it expected fourth-quarter sales to edge up by 1.8% from the previous quarter to about $4.4 billion. This contrasts with the 12.6% jump seen in the three months that ended on September 30.

    Reuters
    October 27, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

    Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics expects sales growth to slow in the last part of the year, the company said on Thursday, amid rising fears of a global recession and falling demand for electronic products.

    STMicro said it expected fourth-quarter sales to edge up by 1.8% from the previous quarter to about $4.4 billion. This contrasts with the 12.6% jump seen in the three months that ended on September 30.

    The Geneva-based company, co-controlled by the Italian and French governments, said demand rose across all its products in the third quarter, beating market expectations.

    Net revenue in the third quarter rose to $4.32 billion, above the company's own guidance and the $4.24 billion analyst consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

    Gross margin stood at 47.6% in the third quarter, slightly above market expectations.

    Close

    STMicro said it now expected full-year net revenue to amount to $16.1 billion, up 26% from a year earlier, as well as a gross margin of about 47.3%, in line with its previously announced guidance.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Chipmaker #fourth quarter #STMicro
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.