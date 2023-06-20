English
    CEO Anil Pant goes on indefinite leave over health conditions, Aptech tells bourses

    According to the filing, an emergency board meeting of the company was held on June 19 and as an interim measure, the Board has constituted an Interim Committee of certain members of the Board and senior management to ensure smooth functioning and continuity of operations

    June 20, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Managing director and chief executive officer of Aptech Ltd.

    Anil Pant, the managing director and chief executive officer of Aptech Ltd, has gone on an indefinite leave from June 19 on account of sudden deterioration in his health condition, the company informed in an exchange filing on June 20.

    According to the filing, an emergency board meeting of the company was held on June 19 and, as an interim measure, the Board has set up an interim committee of certain members of the Board and senior management to ensure smooth functioning and continuity of operations.

    The nomination and remuneration committee of the company and the Board of directors are taking necessary steps to select the interim CEO, the exchange filing stated.

