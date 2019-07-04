App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI orders probe against Maruti Suzuki

In a 10-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it is of the considered opinion that a thorough and detailed investigation is required to be ordered to ascertain the factual position and modus operandi resorted to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Competition Commission has ordered a detailed probe against carmaker Maruti Suzuki for alleged resale price maintenance arrangement with dealers. Generally, resale price maintenance refers to an arrangement between a buyer and seller wherein the resale price is stipulated by the seller.

In a 10-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it is of the considered opinion that a thorough and detailed investigation is required to be ordered to ascertain the factual position and modus operandi resorted to Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL).

The allegations prima-facie reveal a fit case for investigation in respect of the alleged resale price maintenance arrangement put in place by MSIL upon its dealers in contravention of competition norms.

Close

"Agreements restraining competition are generally made in smoke filled rooms and therefore it is difficult to find formal/ written agreements. It is with this objective that the (Competition) Act has stipulated a wider definition of agreement to catch hold of such anti-competitive conduct.

"Therefore, MSIL's submission that there exists no agreement to control discounts, is devoid of substance and merits rejection," the order said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #Business #CCI #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.