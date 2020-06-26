CBSE Class XII Board Exam 2020: Centre presents new assessment scheme in SC

Solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of the Centre and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the Supreme Court (SC) presented a new assessment scheme for Class XII students for whom the July 2020 tests for remaining subjects stand cancelled.

Here, for students who have appeared for exams in more than three subjects, the average performance in three best performing subjects will be awarded for the remaining subjects where exams could not be conducted.

For example, if a student has already given examinations for History, Political Science, Economics and English subjects and Hindi, Geography are pending, marking for the last two subjects will be an average of the highest three marks scored.

Say this student has scored 90, 91, 93, and 94 in History, Political Science, Economics and English. For the remaining two subjects where the exams have been cancelled, only the marks for Political Science, Economics and English will be considered. An average will be drawn from these three subjects and marks for Hindi and Geography will be decided.

For those who have appeared for less than three subjects, the average performance in two best performing subjects will be awarded for the remaining subjects where exams could not be conducted.

The assessment scheme also said that for students from Delhi who have only appeared for exams in one to two subjects, results will be declared based on the performance in these subjects and internal assessment and practicals.

If CBSE Class XII Board Exam 2020 students wish to appear for exams to improve their performance, they will be allowed to do so at a later date.

CBSE told SC that results based on this assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, 2020.

Supreme Court has accepted this revised scheme and ordered all other matters on the CBSE/ISC/ICSE examinations to be disposed of.