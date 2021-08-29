CBDT extends due dates for electronic filing of various forms under Income Tax Act: Here are all details

Income Tax | PC-Shutterstock

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on August 29 extended the due dates for electronic filing of various forms under the Income-tax Act, 1961, after taxpayers and other stakeholders raised complains about facing difficulties in electronic filing.

The CBDT, which also manages the Income Tax department, extended the deadline for various forms for the ease of stakeholders.

Here are the details:

1) The application for registration or intimation or approval under Section 10(23C), 12A, 35(1)(ii)/(iia)/(iii) or 80G of the Act in Form No. 10A now can be filed till on or before March 31, 2022, instead of June 30, 2021.

2) The application for registration or approval under Section 10(23C), 12A or 80G of the Act in Form No.10AB now can be filed on or before March 31, 2022, instead of February 28, 2022.

3) The Equalisation Levy Statement in Form No.1 for the Financial Year 2020- 21 can be filed on or before December 31, 2021, instead of August 31, 2021.

4) The quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorised dealer in respect of remittances made for first quarter of FY 2021-22, can now be furnished on or before November 30, 2021, whose previous deadline was August 31, 2021.

5) The quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorised dealer in respect of remittances made for the second quarter of FY 2021-22, can furnished on or before December 31, 2021 against previous due date of October 15, 2021.

6) Deadline for uploading of the declarations received from recipients in Form No. 15G/15H during the Q1 FY 2021-22 has been extended till November 30, 2021, against previous due date of July 15, 2021.

7) Similarly, the deadline for uploading of the declarations received from recipients in Form No. 15G/15H during the Q2 of FY 2021-22 has been extended till December 31, 2021, instead of previous due date of October 15, 2021.

8) Intimation to be made by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investments made by it in India in Form II SWF for Q1 FY 2021-22, can now be made on or before November 30, 2021, instead of July 15, 2021.

9) Similarly, the intimation be made by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investments made by it in India in Form II SWF for the quarter ending on September 30, 2021 (Q2 FY 2021-22), can be made on or before December 31, 2021, instead of October 31, 2021.

10) For intimation to be made by a Pension Fund in respect of each investment made by it in India in Form No. 10BBB for the quarter ending on June 30, 2021 (Q1 FY 2021-22), they can be made on or before November 30, 2021, instead of previous notified date which was July 31, 2021.

11) While intimation to be made by a Pension Fund in respect of each investment made by it in India in Form No. 10BBB for Q2 FY 2021-22 can now be made on or before December 31, 2021 instead of October 31, 2021.

12) Intimation by a constituent entity, resident in India, of an international group, the parent entity of which is not resident in India, for the purposes of sub-section (1) of section 286 of the Act, in Form No.3CEAC can now be made on or before December 31, 2021, against previous deadline of November 30, 2021.

13) Report by a parent entity or an alternate reporting entity or any other constituent entity, resident in India, for the purposes of sub-section (2) or sub-section (4) of section 286 of the Act, in Form No. 3CEAD can be made till December 31, 2021, against November 30, 2021.

14) For intimidation on behalf of an international group for the purposes of the proviso to sub-section (4) of section 286 of the Act in Form No. 3CEAE, the deadline has been extended till December 31, 2021 instead of the previous due date of November 30, 2021.

Earlier in the day, the CBDT on August 29 extended the Income Tax return filing date to September 30, from the previous deadline of August 31, 2021.

The latest changes were made -- stating the changes in deadline for ITR filing -- under section 3 of the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act 2020.

Late Fee Amnesty Scheme:

Apart from extending the deadlines for electronic filing of various Forms under the Income-tax Act, 1961, the Ministry of Finance in another notification provided relief to the taxpayers by reducing/ waiving late fee for non-furnishing FORM GSTR-3B for the tax periods from July, 2017 to April, 2021.

The last date to avail benefit of the late fee amnesty scheme, has now been extended from existing July 31, 2021 to November 30, 2021.

Also the government extended the timelines for filing of application for revocation of cancellation of registration to September 30, 2021, where the due date of filing of application for revocation of cancellation of registration falls between March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021.

The ministry extended the deadline till October 31, 2021, for filing of FORM GSTR-3B and FORM GSTR-1/ IFF by companies using electronic verification code (EVC), instead of Digital Signature certificate (DSC) for the period from April 27, 2021 to August 31, 2021.

With these relaxations and extensions of deadlines, the government is aiming benefit a large number of taxpayers, specially small taxpayers, who could not file their returns in time due to various reasons, mainly because of difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, and whose registrations were cancelled due to the same.