Income Tax Return filing deadline extended till September 30

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on August 29 extended the Income Tax return filing date to September 30, from the previous deadline of August 31, 2021.

The latest changes were made -- stating the changes in deadline for ITR filing -- under section 3 of The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act 2020.

"Considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form no 3, which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to 30th September, 2021," the official release said.

Though the department made it clear that there is no proposal to change the last date for payment of the amount (with additional amount) under Vivad se Vishwas Act, which remains as 31st October, 2021.

Earlier, the last date of payment of the amount was notified as August 2021, as per the June 25 June notification.

Meanwhile on August 23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given time to Infosys till September 15 to fix glitches in the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

As per the Finance Ministry statement, Sitharaman "demanded that the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by 15th September, 2021 so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal."
Tags: #CBDT #Income Tax #income tax return #Nirmala Sitharaman #Vivad se Vishwas Act
first published: Aug 29, 2021 04:03 pm

