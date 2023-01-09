English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | TCS Reports Q3 Earnings
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCars

    JLR Q3 retail sales up 5.9% YoY; free cashflow to touch $485 million

    Wholesales in the quarter rose by 5.7 percent vs Q2 and 15 percent vs the same period last year to 79,591 units, with a significant increase in New Range Rover and New Range Rover Sport production.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 09, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST
    Jaguar Land Rover

    Jaguar Land Rover

    Jaguar Land Rover, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited (part of Tata Sons), on January 9 reported increased wholesale volumes for the third quarter of FY23 (three-month period to 31 December 2022), reflecting gradual improvement in chip supplies. The New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport, and Defender represent 74 percent of the order book.

    Wholesale volumes were 79,591 units in the period (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), up 5.7 percent, compared to the previous quarter ending September 30, 2022, and 15.0 percent, compared to the same quarter a year ago.

    As against the prior quarter, wholesale volumes were higher in North America (+17 percent), the United Kingdom (+13 percent), and overseas (+10 percent), and lower in China (-13 percent) and Europe (-3 percent); volumes in China were impacted by COVID-19.

    The production ramp-up of the New Range Rover and New Range Rover Sport continued with 27,456 units wholesaled in the quarter, up from 13,537 in Q2.

    Retail sales for the third quarter were 84,827 units, up 5.9 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago and 3.7 percent lower than the quarter ending September 30, 2022, reflecting timing between retail and wholesale.

    Related stories

    The company informed the bourses: “JLR continues to see strong demand for its vehicles. As of December 31, 2022, the total order book increased to 2,15,000 client orders, up around 10,000 orders from September 30, 2022. Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remain strong and represent 74 percent of the order book.”

    “Jaguar Land Rover expects to report unaudited results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022, on January 25, 2023. On a preliminary basis, free cash flow is likely to be over £400 million positive in the quarter. In December 2022, the company completed a renewal of its undrawn revolving credit facility with 23 banks at £1.45 billion with the maturity date extended from March 2024 to April 2026,” the automaker added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) #Tata Motors Limited
    first published: Jan 9, 2023 05:18 pm