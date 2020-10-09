172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|care-downgrades-various-debt-instruments-of-lakshmi-vilas-bank-outlook-negative-5944451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 04:46 PM IST

CARE downgrades various debt instruments of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, outlook negative

The ratings are constrained by LVB's regional nature of operations, weak asset quality parameters, weak capitalisation levels and continuation of losses in Q 1FY21, CARE said

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Lakshmi Vilas Bank on September 15 said the mutual due diligence process for merger with Clix Group is substantially complete
CARE Ratings has downgraded the ratings on a host of instruments issued by crisis-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), the bank informed the stock exchanges on October 10.

The rating agency has slashed ratings on various instruments totalling Rs 618.70 crore, citing sharp decline in networth, due to losses in FY20 and in Q1 FY21.

The bank reported a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Tier I CAR of 0.17 percent and a negative 1.83 percent, respectively, as on June 30. The ratings continue to derive strength from the long-standing operational track record of LVB and its established presence in southern India, the rating agency said in a note.

The ratings are constrained by LVB's regional nature of operations, weak asset quality parameters, weak capitalisation levels and continuation of losses in Q1 FY21. The rating also takes note of decline in total business of the bank due to capital constraints and the recent changes in the board, CARE said in the note.

“In view of current capital adequacy levels, timely mobilisation of capital to augment its CAR is critical in the near term. The negative outlook on rating reflects the likely continuation of negative networth in view of delay in mobilising fresh capital. Timely mobilisation of significant amount of equity capital is critical to improve capital adequacy levels,” CARE said in its rating review.

At its September 25 annual general meeting, shareholders ousted seven directors and statutory auditors of the bank, forcing RBI to appoint a committee of directors for management of day-to-day operations.

LVB is currently in talks with Clix Group for a merger.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 04:46 pm

#Business #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #stocks

