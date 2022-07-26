English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Shopify cuts 10% of workforce on slowing online orders

    The company had placed its bets on a pandemic-driven boom in online shopping. "It's now clear that bet didn't pay off," Chief Executive Officer Tobias Lütke said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

    Canada's Shopify Inc is laying off 10% of its workforce, the e-commerce company said on July 26, as it struggles with sales growth due to a post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping.

    The company had placed its bets on a pandemic-driven boom in online shopping. "It's now clear that bet didn't pay off," Chief Executive Officer Tobias Lütke said.

    Shopify will also eliminate "over-specialized and duplicate" roles, as well as groups that Lütke says, were "convenient to have but too far removed from building products."

    The company is carrying out the cuts because the COVID-19 pandemic created a surge in demand for Shopify's software as consumers shifted to making a higher number of purchases online. About 1,000 workers will be affected, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the memo.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Canada #Covid #layoffs #Shopify
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 07:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.