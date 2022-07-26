Shopify cuts 10% of workforce on slowing online orders

Canada's Shopify Inc is laying off 10% of its workforce, the e-commerce company said on July 26, as it struggles with sales growth due to a post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping.

The company had placed its bets on a pandemic-driven boom in online shopping. "It's now clear that bet didn't pay off," Chief Executive Officer Tobias Lütke said.

Shopify will also eliminate "over-specialized and duplicate" roles, as well as groups that Lütke says, were "convenient to have but too far removed from building products."

The company is carrying out the cuts because the COVID-19 pandemic created a surge in demand for Shopify's software as consumers shifted to making a higher number of purchases online. About 1,000 workers will be affected, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the memo.