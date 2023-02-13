English
    Behind the scenes of Project Pratima, an effort to design a unified payments icon library for India

    Can standardising app icons build trust & familiarity in digital payments?

    Gowri Kishore
    February 13, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

    My cook, who has studied up to Class 5, receives her salary via PhonePe, an app she is familiar with. She navigates it on muscle memory and by recognising the in-app icons—the labels mean nothing to her. “Upar scan button press kar ke payment ho jaata hai (pressing the scan button enables payment),” she tells me about how she pays for shopping. But when shown another payment app and a banking app, she is visibly uncomfortable and reluctant to use them.

    In one sense, she is bound lifelong to the first payment player who has “acquired” her as a customer. While she is able to send and receive online payments, she is not truly empowered to transact digitally.

    My neighbours, a senior citizen couple who began to use a payment app during the pandemic, were scammed by someone pretending to be a prospective tenant. The scammer gave them instructions on how to “receive” the advance deposit on Google Pay. Being new to online payments, they followed his steps, realising too late that they had in fact sent money, not received it. They are now terrified of all online transactions.

    UPI has revolutionised India’s payments landscape, growing 7 percent month-on-month and touching 12.82 lakh crore transactions in December 2022. Yet it remains a terrifying, inaccessible territory to lakhs of Indians including senior citizens, novice smartphone users and those who are unfamiliar with English.



    • Recognisable: easy to understand and unlikely to be misunderstood even without accompanying labels

    • Accessible: simple, uncluttered and sans pose barriers to those with situational disabilities or limited internet speed/bandwidth.

    • Scalable: readable at all sizes, easily reproduced and optimised for low-end devices

    • Flexible: customisable for different brands, contexts, languages, etc., without losing integrity

    Exploring metaphors for the icons