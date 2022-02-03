Campus placement: ISB places outgoing batch at average salary of Rs 34 lakh, up 21%

Indian School of Business (Wikimedia)

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has completed the final placement of the outgoing batch with an average salary of Rs 34.05 lakh per annum.

While the average salary went up by 20.78 percent, consulting firms emerged as the top recruiters by making 37% of the jobs offers to the graduating students, the premier private B-School said. ISB has two campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali.

The B-School said in this campus placement season, its graduates witnessed several highs and firsts as 270 companies made an “unprecedented number of 2,066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week”.

“The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student. The average accepted cost to company (CTC) of Rs 34.07 lakh is an increase of 20.78 percent compared to last year's CTC of Rs 28.21 lakh,” ISB claimed.

Overall 900 students sat for the placement, and 29 opted out of the process.

The B-School claimed that the “differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67 percent, reflecting the high-quality career choices facilitated by the ISB in terms of opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to ISB students.

"Established conglomerates and startups alike, have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent,” said Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes at ISB.

ISB said of the total students 39% are women graduates, and they cumulatively received 41% of the offers.

The consulting firms made offers across strategy, technology, transactional and operational consulting space. Firms like McKinsey & Co, Bain & Co, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Accenture Solutions, Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LEK Consulting, Arthur D. Little and EY Parthenon Strategy MENA made good offers.

In the banking and finance space, Axis Bank, Credit Suisse, First Rand Bank, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Merisis Advisors made offers to ISB students. Private equity and venture capital firms like Gaja Advisors, Matrix Partners, W Health Ventures too hired from ISB. This year 9.78% of the total offers come from the BFSI segment.

Conglomerates such as Aditya Birla Group, RIL, JSW Group, and Adani Enterprises hired ISB grads. In the diverse IT and IT enabled segment companies like Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Uber, Cisco, Tata Digital, Jio Platforms, Ola Electric, Zynga, Nykaa, Dream11 and Paytm were among among others who made almost 26% of the total offers.

A robust campus placement season continues at top Indian institutions. After a strong session at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), leading B-Schools are reporting good job offers.

While older IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta are expected to start and finish the final campus placements later in February and early March, some of the IIMs including IIM-Indore and IIM-Nagpur have completed the final placements for the 2022 graduating batch. IIM Indore had placed its outgoing batch of 572 MBAs with an average annual salary of Rs 25.01 lakh, Moneycontrol had reported on 9 January. At IIM-I, the Post Graduate Program in human resource management (PG-HRM) graduates too have got placed with an average pay of Rs. 20.4 lakh per annum.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR (S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research) has completed the final placement of the outgoing batch with an average salary of Rs 32.05 lakh per annum.