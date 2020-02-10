App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:45 PM IST

Cadila Healthcare gets EIR from USFDA for its Ahmedabad facility

The company's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad has received an EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) signifying the successful closure of the audit, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Monday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator after inspection of its Ahmedabad facility.

The company's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad has received an EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) signifying the successful closure of the audit, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

The facility completed the USFDA audit from December 16 to 20, 2019 with zero 483 observations, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.60 percent higher at Rs 276.95 per scrip on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:40 pm

