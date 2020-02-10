Cadila Healthcare gets EIR from USFDA for its Ahmedabad facility

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Monday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator after inspection of its Ahmedabad facility.

The company's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad has received an EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) signifying the successful closure of the audit, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

The facility completed the USFDA audit from December 16 to 20, 2019 with zero 483 observations, it added.

