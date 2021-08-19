Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals

Suven Pharma is a CDMO that supports global life sciences industry & fine chemical majors in their NCE development endeavours. Its services include custom synthesis, process R&D, scale-up & contract manufacturing. Business comprises three segments – CDMO (development projects and commercial supplies), specialty chemicals and contract technical service CDMO vertical contributes more than 62% of its topline. Owing to its CDMO competence, it has developed & supplies intermediates for two specialty chemical products (agrochemical) to large global conglomerates

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on this stock We value Suven at Rs 650 with 32x P/E on FY23E EPS

