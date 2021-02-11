MARKET NEWS

Buy Spandana Sphoorty Financials; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Spandana Sphoorty Financials has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Spandana Sphoorty Financials


Spandana Sphoorty Financials Limited (SSFL) posted weak results for Q3FY2021 with operational numbers coming below expectations; however, pickup in disbursement was encouraging. Asset-quality performance mixed, with Q3 seeing large write-off of Rs. 212 crore, which made PAT miss estimates. However, collection efficiency (CE) at 96% and is nearing pre-Covid levels. A diversified book with no district having more than 1.5% of AUM and no branch more than 1% of AUM augurs well; SSFL trades at 1.6x / 1.3x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS, which we believe are reasonable.


Outlook


We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 850.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

