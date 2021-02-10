MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics


Somany Ceramics reported strong Q3FY21 numbers with sales volumes growth recovery faster than anticipated. Tiles sales volumes were up 11.8% YoY at 14.9 MSM with stable realisations (up 0.8% YoY at Rs 288/SCM). Tiles revenues were up 12.6% YoY at Rs 428.6 crore while bathware revenues were up 8.4% YoY at Rs 50.9 crore. Overall revenues were up 12.9% YoY at Rs 492 crore. EBITDA at Rs 63.3 crore was up 10.4% YoY, driven by better product mix driving gross margins. Margins at 12.9% were up 363 bps YoY. PAT was at Rs 28.2 crore, up 1.7x YoY, with growth aided by superior operating performance and lower interest costs.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 500/share at 17x FY23E P/E (Rs 290/share, earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.