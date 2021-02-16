MARKET NEWS

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 330: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Repco Home Finance


Repco Home Finance Limited (Repco) posted strong performance in Q3FY2021; healthy operational numbers, margin improvement, better collections, and growth in commentary were key positives. Healthy business traction with Q3FY2021 disbursement up 18% q-o-q; Encouraging asset-quality performance with reported GS3/proforma GS3 at 3.3%/4.3% (manageable gap), with 97% collection efficiency (up from 93% September levels) and low restructuring. Available at 0.9x/0.8x its FY2022E/FY2023E, which we believe is reasonable; a strong business model, stable ratings, and conservative underwriting with attractive return ratios make RHFL attractive.


Outlook


Management commentary is positive. We maintain Buy with unchanged PT of Rs. 330.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:31 pm

