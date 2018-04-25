Buy or Sell: Top stock trading ideas by Shitij Gandhi, Prakash Gaba & Rajesh Agarwal

The bulls managed to hold on to momentum despite muted global cues in the morning to push the Nifty index back above 10600 levels for the first time since February 5, 2018, and formed a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts on Tuesday.

The index flirted with 10,600 levels on more than one occasion in the recent past but Tuesday’s sessions was a mark of strength from bulls. But, for the rally to gain momentum, the Nifty has to close above 10630 levels.

The Nifty took support at its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 10,573 and then bounced back above 10600 levels towards the close.

The Nifty which opened at 10,578 rose to an intraday high of 10,636. It slipped marginally to hit an intraday low of 10,569 in the first half of the session. The index finally closed 29 points higher at 10,614.

The way Nifty managed to climb all wall of worries and close above 10550 levels may well force bears to cover their short which could push the index higher towards the April expiry, suggest experts.

India VIX fell down by 9.47 per cent at 11.89. Overall, lower volatility is supporting the major bullish bias in the market. The Volatility is now at the lowest daily close seen in the last four months since 22nd December 2017.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,576.6, followed by 10,538.9. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,644.4 and 10,674.5.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,042.1. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,956.93, followed by 24,871.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,125.33, followed by 25,208.57.

Below are the top trading ideas by market experts which can give good returns today:

Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities Ltd

Buy AU Small Finance Bank with target at Rs 775 and stop loss at Rs 640

Buy Praj Industries with target at Rs 107 and stop loss at Rs 89

Buy SBI Life Insurance Company with target at Rs 822 and stop loss at Rs 695

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with target at Rs 5550 and stop loss at Rs 5325

Buy HDFC with target at Rs 1880 and stop loss at Rs 1830

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with target of Rs 263 and stop loss at Rs 245

Buy Technocraft Industries (India) with target of Rs 534 and stop loss at Rs 500

Buy Zydus Wellness with target of Rs 1333 and stop loss at Rs 1275

Buy Bharti Airtel with target of Rs 419 and stop loss at Rs 396

Buy CESC with target of Rs 1078 and stop loss at Rs 1028

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.