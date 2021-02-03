MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy MAX Financial Services; target of Rs 830: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAX Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
buy_93631531

buy_93631531

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Services


MAX Life Insurance (MAXLIFE) has demonstrated resilient performance amid a difficult macro environment, delivering 10% YTD growth in new business APE v/s a 3% decline for private peers, led by a shift in product mix towards Protection and Non-PAR segments. n The management has increased its focus on the Protection and Non-PAR segments, with their share increasing to ~31% in FY20 from ~16% in FY17. Both these segments would continue to deliver better than industry trends. n It has made significant investments towards growing its own distribution network – branch/employee count has increased by ~190/~5,600 over FY17-20. Market share in Individual APE has risen to 6.2% in FY21 YTD from 3.7% in FY14. n MAXLIFE has one of the most productive agency channels, with agent productivity improved to INR250k in FY20 (vs INR150k in FY17). The proprietary channel accounted for 32% to total APE. The deal with Axis Bank (AXSB) would create a strategic partnership and increase visibility for long-term business growth via higher cross-sell opportunities. The proposal has received RBI’s approval and is now awaiting IRDAI’s clearance. n The stock has delivered a 35% return over the past one-year. Given its strong business performance and likely partnership with AXSB, we expect the re-rating to continue in the stock. We overall expect growth in new business premium (NBP) to sustain at 15% CAGR over FY20-23E, while VNB margin remains steady ~23.5%. This would enable 18% VNB CAGR over FY20-23E, while operating RoEV sustains ~20%. The stock currently trades at 2.3x FY23EV and ~14xFY23 EVOP. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and TP of INR830 (2.8x FY23E EV).


Outlook


We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and TP of INR830 (2.8x FY23E EV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Max Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:26 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.