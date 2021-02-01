MARKET NEWS

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 950: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Strong outperformance on all fronts, led by higher than expected volumes, lower gas prices leading to strong rise in OPM. Management expects strong volume led growth along with healthy OPM during FY2022 to FY2024. Key growth triggers such as positive housing sector outlook, rising exports for Morbi players,soft gas prices likely to sustain. Rising net cash position, healthy free cash flow generation and low capex requirement to improve dividend payout.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 950,led by upward revision in estimates and strong 28% CAGR in net earnings estimated over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:33 pm

