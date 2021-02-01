Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 950: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Strong outperformance on all fronts, led by higher than expected volumes, lower gas prices leading to strong rise in OPM. Management expects strong volume led growth along with healthy OPM during FY2022 to FY2024. Key growth triggers such as positive housing sector outlook, rising exports for Morbi players,soft gas prices likely to sustain. Rising net cash position, healthy free cash flow generation and low capex requirement to improve dividend payout.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 950,led by upward revision in estimates and strong 28% CAGR in net earnings estimated over FY2021E-FY2023E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.