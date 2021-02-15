MARKET NEWS

Buy Caplin Point Laboratories; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Caplin Point Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Caplin Point Laboratories


The Q3FY21 operational performance was mostly in line with our expectations whereas profitability was below due to lower than expected other income. Revenues grew 20.2% YoY to Rs 274 crore. EBITDA margins improved 89 bps YoY to 30.6% due to higher gross margins, lower other expenses partly offset by higher staff costs likely due to acquired subsidiaries. Hence, EBITDA grew 23.9% YoY to Rs 84 crore. However, PAT grew 10.1% YoY to Rs 64 crore due to lower other income & higher tax outgo.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating and arrive at our target price of Rs 605 (unchanged) based on 12x FY23E EPS of Rs 50.6.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Caplin Point Laboratories #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:00 pm

