Buy Aditya Birla Fashion; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion


ABFRL acquired 51% stake in Sabyasachi Couture for INR4b. Of this, about INR1b would be through the primary route, while the rest would be via the secondary market. n The deal values Sabyasachi at an EV of INR7.8b, with FY20 EV/Sales of 2.8x and EV/EBITDA of 15x. n The ‘Sabyasachi’ brand is engaged in Luxury Designer Apparel and accessories. With a revenue of INR2.7b (9% CAGR over FY18-20) and 20% EBITDA margin, it constitutes a mere 3% of ABFRL’s overall revenue.


Outlook


ABFRL has consistently improved its earnings graph, with a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 37%/75% over FY14-19. If dented FY20 growth is taken into consideration, revenue/EBITDA CAGR would stand at 32%/55% over FY14-20 (FY20 pre-Ind AS 116 EBITDA of INR4.5b).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aditya Birla Fashion #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:47 pm

