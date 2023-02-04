English
    Record allocation of Rs 13,539 crore for railways in Maharashtra will have good impact: Railway minister

    Addressing a press conference through video link from Delhi, Vaishnaw said that the allocation in the 2023-24 Budget for Maharashtra was 11 times the average allocation between 2009 to 2014.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST
    The record allocation of Rs 13,539 crore for railways in Maharashtra will have a "very good effect”, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

    Saying that the union government was getting good cooperation from the Eknath Shinde-led government, Vaishnaw reiterated the charge that when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, the bullet train project did not get any clearances from the state government.

    "The deadline for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (completion) is August 2026,” he added.