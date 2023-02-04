Record allocation of Rs 13,539 crore for railways in Maharashtra will have good impact: Railway minister

The record allocation of Rs 13,539 crore for railways in Maharashtra will have a "very good effect”, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference through video link from Delhi, Vaishnaw said that the allocation in the 2023-24 Budget for Maharashtra was 11 times the average allocation between 2009 to 2014.

Saying that the union government was getting good cooperation from the Eknath Shinde-led government, Vaishnaw reiterated the charge that when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, the bullet train project did not get any clearances from the state government.

"The deadline for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (completion) is August 2026,” he added.

The production of Vande Bharat Express trains has been ramped up and a train is being manufactured in 7 to 9 days, he said.

