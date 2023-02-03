English
    In Pics: Key highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exclusive interview

    Here are some key highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's exclusive post-Budget interview with Network18

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

    FM-interview-slideshow1 "The Budget has covered all the sections of society. I am glad it's received very well and now it motivates me to now better implement it down to the very last person.... I think in the next few days the Budget's impact will still continue to hold the markets high."

    "I want to recall the words...coming from the horse's mouth has more credibility. Both SBI and LIC have issued detailed statements. And I know the chairperson or the CMD… he has himself come out and explained how they are not overexposed or whatever they said. And also said, look, we are sitting over profits for the exposure that we have which is well within the limit. That's what I understood. I read it through media." "They are not overexposed. Their exposure is very well within permitted limits."

    Speaking in an exclusive interview with Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi post her Union <a rel=Budget 2023 speech, Sitharaman asserted, "Our (market) regulators are normally very stringent about certain governance practices and therefore, one instance, however much talked about globally, maybe, I would think is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets are governed."" width="1280" height="720" /> "Our (market) regulators are normally very stringent about certain governance practices and therefore, one instance, however much talked about globally it may be, I would think is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets are governed."

    "So many lessons have been learnt over the decades and therefore, I think our regulators have kept our markets in prim and proper conditions." "So many lessons have been learnt over the decades and therefore, I think our regulators have kept our markets in prim and proper conditions."