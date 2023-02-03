In Pics: Key highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exclusive interview

"The Budget has covered all the sections of society. I am glad it's received very well and now it motivates me to now better implement it down to the very last person.... I think in the next few days the Budget's impact will still continue to hold the markets high."

"They are not overexposed. Their exposure is very well within permitted limits."

"Our (market) regulators are normally very stringent about certain governance practices and therefore, one instance, however much talked about globally it may be, I would think is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets are governed."

"So many lessons have been learnt over the decades and therefore, I think our regulators have kept our markets in prim and proper conditions."

"India remains a well-governed and a very well regulated financial market."

"The Indian banking sector is currently at a comfortable level supported by a decline in bad loan levels and recovery from unpaid accounts."

“I expect since the fall in the inflation doesn’t seem to be just a momentary or a one-month affair, it should sustain itself in the process of coming down and therefore there shouldn’t be that much pressure on the central bank to keep the pace of increasing the rates.”

"Disinvestment and asset monetisation are still a part of the Budget. It may not be a part of my speech… We have to see when is the best time to monetise assets"

"Eventually, tax rates must be absolutely low and assessee-friendly. Citizens should not be burdened with taxes. Wider the base, the lower the tax,”

"Political dispensations that brought the new Pension scheme was not just NDA, but also the UPA government. The entire idea of a new pension scheme was brought in during the Congress rule."