    Economic Survey 2023 reiterates National Monetisation Pipeline target at 1.6 lakh crore but with a disclaimer

    Economic Survey 2023: While the centre met its NMP target in its first year in 2021-22, it may miss the goal in FY23 by a significant margin, according to sector experts.

    Rachita Prasad
    January 31, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
    On August 23, 2021, the government announced the NMP with the aim to monetise existing infrastructure assets to raise funds to finance future projects. (Representative image) 

    The Economic Survey of 2022-23 tabled on January 31 reiterated the government’s target to raise Rs 1.6 lakh crore during the current fiscal under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). However, there is a disclaimer that this is only an indicative figure and the actual number may differ due to various factors.

    While the centre met its NMP target in its first year in 2021-22, it may miss the goal in FY23 by a significant margin, according to sector experts. Sectors like railways, telecom and petroleum may slip, they said.

    NMP’s second year, ie FY23's target is projected at Rs 1.6 lakh crore (27 percent of the overall NMP target) under Core-Asset Monetisation. This is an indicative value while the actual realisation for public assets may differ depending on the timing, transaction structuring, investor interest, etc, the survey document stated on January 31.

