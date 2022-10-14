English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BPCL to convert retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options

    BPCL on Friday announced the launch of EV fast-charging stations on two corridors in the southern region -- Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway.

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    BPCL

    BPCL

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has aimed to convert its 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options including electric vehicle (EV) charging facility, in the medium to long term.

    BPCL on Friday announced the launch of EV fast-charging stations on two corridors in the southern region -- Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway.

    The chargers are strategically located at nine of its fuel stations with an approximate distance of 100 km on both sides of the routes, a company statement said.

    BPCL plans to provide EV charging stations at its fuel pumps at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country, it said.

    "...BPCL aims at accelerating its focus on new business segments and converting its 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fueling options, which will also include EV charging facility, in the medium to long term," the statement added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bangalore-Chennai #Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway #BPCL #Charging-Stations #Electric Vehicle #EV
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 04:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.