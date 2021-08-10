MARKET NEWS

Bombay High Court allows JustDial to approach telecom tribunal to direct IndiaMart to produce allegedly stolen data

Strap: IndiaMart claimed JustDial had copied its website compilations to launch a rival B2B e-commerce platform. But when IndiaMart was asked to submit documents in court to prove its claims, it said the information uploaded by its users and suppliers was periodically deleted in an internal clean-up process.

Nisha Poddar
August 10, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has allowed JustDial to approach the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal in a bid to get IndiaMart InterMesh to retrieve and produce deleted data of users and suppliers and prove its claim that the information had been stolen.

The court was hearing a copyright infringement dispute between the two B2B e-commerce companies and accepted JustDial’s plea that IndiaMart must deposit documents and the deleted data. The court directed the TDSAT to dispose of any application made by Just Dial expeditiously.

The legal battle started in November 2020, when JustDial was about to launch JD Mart, its B2B e-commerce platform, which would compete with IndiaMart. JD Mart started operating in February.

IndiaMart accused JustDial of infringing on its intellectual property rights by launching JD Mart, alleging that its website compilations had been copied.

When IndiaMart was asked to submit documents in court to prove its claims, it said the information uploaded by its users and suppliers was periodically deleted in an internal clean-up process. The court then suggested that JustDial apply to the TDSAT to direct IndiaMart to furnish all documents and provide the allegedly stolen data that was deleted as part of its internal process.

Just Dial is likely to approach the TDSAT soon, people aware of the matter said.

Moneycontrol’s e-mail queries to Just Dial and IndiaMart on the matter did not elicit any response.

Disclosure: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), will acquire a majority stake of 66.95 percent in Just Dial. RIL is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Nisha Poddar is an Editor-M&A, CNBC-TV18
first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:08 pm

