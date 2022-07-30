English
    BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt its Uttarakhand unit chief

    With the appointment of Mahendra Bhatt, a brahmin leader from the Garwhal region, the BJP has tried to strike a balance between caste and region.

    PTI
    July 30, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    The BJP on July 30 appointed Mahendra Bhatt as the president of its Uttarakhand unit. Bhatt, a former MLA of Nandaprayag in Chamoli district, replaces Haridwar MLA Mahesh Kaushik as the BJP’s state unit chief. Bhatt lost in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

    With the appointment of Bhatt, a brahmin leader from the Garwhal region, the BJP has tried to strike a balance between caste and region.

    Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami is a Thakur from the Kumaon region. A senior party leader said Bhatt has risen through the ranks after working in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the BJP’s youth wing.

    He is from RSS background.
