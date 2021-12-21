Biryani, Samosa and Gulab Jamun top Swiggy's order charts in 2021

Indians ordered 115 Biryanis per minute, which remains on top of the charts for six years now, according to Swiggy’s sixth annual StatEATstics report.

Top snack on the other hand has been Desi Samosa followed by Pav Bhaji, which is India’s second favourite with 2.1 million orders. Also, Gulab Jamun was the most ordered dessert on the app while Rasmalai came second.

Pan Asian, Indian and Chinese were the top three cuisines ordered, followed by Mexican and Korean.

However, a new trend shows health-focused restaurants saw more demand as the search for healthy food on Swiggy doubled in 2021, and these restaurants witnessed a 200% increase in orders, as per the report.

Bangalore emerged as the most health-conscious city followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai. Keto orders grew by 23% on the platform and vegan orders also surged 83%.

The StatEATstics order analysis is based on the orders received by Swiggy for all its services that includes food delivery, grocery on Instamart, pick up and drop service by Swiggy Genie and HealthHub.

Cheese-garlic Bread, Popcorn and French Fries were the most ordered items after 10 pm, says Swiggy. Also, 7-9 pm were the busiest hours for the delivery partners.

Instamart delivered over 28 million packs of fruits and vegetables alone in 2021. Tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes, and green chilies were the top five fruits and veggies.

Among other essentials, Instamart also delivered 1 lakh masks and over 4 lakh soaps and handwashes. Additionally, 70,000 packs of band-aid, 55,000 packs of diapers and 3 lakh packs of sanitary napkins were delivered.

Food and grocery followed by medicines were top 3 categories for Genie deliveries. Food items approximated 48% of the total Genie orders and over 20,000 of these orders were for pet food.

The “medicine” category on Genie registered an increase of 288.79%.

Between April- June 2021, Swiggy Genie delivered over 600 meals per day, prepared by Covid heroes such as Sathya Sai Trust and Hyatt Regency among others.

The report says that a Swiggy Genie delivery partner from Bangalore travelled 42 km to deliver an Oxygen flowmeter. While the maximum distance travelled by a delivery partner was 55.5kms to deliver a food package in Bangalore, the shortest distance was to a store 200 meters from the customer’s doorstep to pick up a tongue cleaner.

Chennai turned out to be the most generous city where a Swiggy delivery partner was tipped Rs 6,000 for a single order.

People in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai ordered over over 8 lakh Kgs of batter this year.