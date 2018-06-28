App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL inks pact with Korean firm for emission controlling equipment

The Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with NANO Co is for design and manufacture of SCR Catalysts for De-NOx application in coal-fired plants, BHEL said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
BHEL today said it has inked a pact with South Korean firm NANO Co Ltd for design and manufacture of emission controlling devices for coal-based power plants.

The pact will enable BHEL to enhance its offerings for emission control systems (De-NOx applications). NANO Co is a leading manufacturer of SCR Catalysts and associated raw materials and has supplied the Catalysts to various countries such as Germany, France, Italy, China and Taiwan.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 02:52 pm

