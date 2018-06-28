BHEL inks pact with Korean firm for emission controlling equipment

BHEL today said it has inked a pact with South Korean firm NANO Co Ltd for design and manufacture of emission controlling devices for coal-based power plants.

The Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with NANO Co is for design and manufacture of SCR Catalysts for De-NOx application in coal-fired plants, BHEL said in a statement.

The pact will enable BHEL to enhance its offerings for emission control systems (De-NOx applications). NANO Co is a leading manufacturer of SCR Catalysts and associated raw materials and has supplied the Catalysts to various countries such as Germany, France, Italy, China and Taiwan.