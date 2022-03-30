English
    BHEL bags order for compressor package from Iraq

    PTI
    March 30, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won an order for compressor package from Iraq.

    The order for the package for Baiji Refinery in Iraq has been placed by Northern Refineries Company (NRC), a National Oil refinery company owned by the Ministry of Oil, Iraq.

    BHEL has achieved yet another milestone in its international business by bagging a prestigious order for a compressor package from Iraq, a company statement said.

    The order envisages the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of an electric motor driven recycle gas centrifugal compressor.

    It will be executed by BHEL’s International Operations Division and its manufacturing units at Hyderabad and Bhopal.

    The new compressor will replace the existing compressor, also supplied by BHEL in 2000, which was damaged due to the war in Iraq.

    BHEL has a strong presence in Iraq, having supplied several gas turbine-based power plants, including 4×157 MW gas turbine generator (GTG) units for Baiji Power Station and 2×125 MW GTG units for Rumailla Power Station.

    It has also executed a turnkey order for the construction of the 4×125 MW gas turbine-based Sulaymaniyah Power Project in Iraq.

    BHEL’s portfolio of having supplied over 400 gas/air compressors for various industries/applications – covering a wide range of pressures and flow, and handling numerous types of gases is a testament to its robust presence in this segment, the statement said.

    In the international market, BHEL has so far supplied compressors to France, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Oman and Belarus.

    The company is continuously expanding its overseas footprints and today has a presence in 88 countries, the statement added.

    The cumulative portfolio of BHEL’s overseas power projects stands at 17 GW, out of which over 11 GW has already been commissioned.
    March 30, 2022
