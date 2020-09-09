172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|bharat-dynamics-ofs-gets-subscriptions-worth-rs-770-crore-5818981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Dynamics OFS gets subscriptions worth Rs 770 crore

BDL is the second OFS launched by the government in the current financial year.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government on September 9 said it has received subscriptions worth Rs 770 crore from institutional and retail investors in the offer for sale (OFS) of defence firm Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL). The OFS had the hit the market with the government selling over 2.74 crore shares in BDL at a floor price of Rs 330 a piece.

In a tweet, DIPAM Secretary said, "BDL OFS concluded today (on Wednesday) with total subscription of about 2.34 cr shares worth Rs 770 crore from institutional and retail investors. This issue will help the company achieve MPS (minimum public shareholding) norms."

BDL is the second OFS launched by the government in the current financial year. Last month, the government sold about 15 per cent stake in defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to raise around Rs 5,000 crore.

Close
The government has set a Rs 2.10-lakh crore disinvestment target for the current financial year. Of this, Rs 1.20 lakh crore will come from disinvestment of public sector undertakings and another Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #Bharat Dynamics Ltd #Business #Market news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.