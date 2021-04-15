Bharat Biotech facing difficulties in sourcing key chemical used in Covaxin: Report

COVAXIN

Bharat Biotech is facing challenges in procuring a key chemical used in manufacturing Covaxin, its COVID-19 vaccine, as it works on ramping up production.

The Hyderabad-based biotechnology company is experiencing shortage of the adjuvant used in the vaccine, Business Standard reported.

"One of the reasons for the sluggish pace of the Covaxin production scale-up is the firm facing issues in sourcing the adjuvant from the US," the source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Bharat Biotech had not yet responded when contacted by Business Standard.

The report said Bharat Biotech is using ViroVax's Alhydroxiquim-II adjuvant in Covaxin, an inactivated vaccine, to boost the immune response.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines an adjuvant as an ingredient used in some vaccines that helps create a stronger immune response in people receiving the vaccine.

"In case of shortage of other raw material, like filters and bags, one can try to develop another vendor. However, for chemicals as critical as adjuvants, this is not possible. The vaccine, which is tested on volunteers and gets approved, is made with this adjuvant. Therefore, any change to this would lead to fresh clinical trials and fresh approvals," a source told the paper.

Bharat Biotech is attempting to scale its capacity of manufacturing Covaxin to 12 million doses a month by July, from the current 5 million doses, the report said.