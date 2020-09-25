172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|beware-of-fake-emails-sbi-warns-customers-what-you-need-to-do-5882681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beware of fake emails, SBI warns customers - what you need to do

SBI has mentioned a few points for its customers to do if they come across such scams.

Moneycontrol News

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers to be alert of fake emails sent by fraudsters that look similar to the bank's official email.

India's largest lender mentioned a few points for its customers to do if they come across such scams. In a tweet, the bank said, “Our customers are receiving fake alert emails from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI. Kindly refrain from clicking on such emails. We never ever send such mails."

The mails are designed to look like an official communication from the bank and customers have been asked to “Think Before You Click". The bank has also provided a link of the official Internet banking website in order to help existing customers.

What to know: Fraudsters are sending emails that appear to be from #SBI.
The bank asked its customers to report fake email to the cybercrime department of the Indian government, if any SBI customer comes across such a mail. The cyber-crime department page linked on the tweet also provides more details on how to spot email scam and phishing attempts, identity thefts and other safety tips for internet banking customers.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Business #Companies #personal finance #SBI

