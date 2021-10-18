Berger Paints Q2 PAT may dip 0.2% YoY to Rs 220.4 cr: KRChoksey

Berger Paints | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 274.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 182.3 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,118.2 crore from Rs 1,696 crore YoY.

KRChoksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Berger Paints to report net profit at Rs 220.4 crore down 0.2% year-on-year (up 56.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,003.9 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 46.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 349.7 crore.

