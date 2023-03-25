Bengaluru rolls out National Common Mobility Card

Officials said the NCMC can be used to shop and pay for parking as well as integrated with other transport modes such as BMTC, suburban rail, cabs and auto rickshaws in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 launched the long-pending RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) along with RBL bank will issue the cards to Metro commuters at stations from March 30.

"We are considering allowing users to surrender their existing Metro card and buy the new NCMC without any charge. We haven't yet taken a decision on it though," BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez told Moneycontrol.

He is expecting their existing daily ridership of 5.6 lakh to witness a spike. "Metro users can use the card in all modes of transport including BMTC buses so it will be a seamless travel experience."

Officials said Modi was the first to use the NCMC while inaugurating the Whitefield Metro (Whitefield - Krishnarajapura ) section on March 25.

Users, however, might have to wait a little longer before they can use NCMC in BMTC buses. "We need to onboard a bank for this system. It's currently in process. Once finalised, users can use the same card in BMTC buses too," AV Surya Sen, BMTC director (information technology) told Moneycontrol.

In March 2019, Modi launched NCMC to enable travel and payment of all transit modes, parking and toll charges through a single card. However, its implementation in Bengaluru had been delayed due to multiple reasons.

Officials said the NCMC can be used to shop and pay for parking as well as integrated with other transport modes such as BMTC, suburban rail, cabs and auto rickshaws in future. However, closed-loop cards like the existing Bengaluru Metro card cannot be used for other purposes. NCMC has already been launched in cities like Mumbai, Delhi (Airport line) and Kochi.

NCMC available at RBL bank branches too

Meanwhile, RBL Bank, in a statement, said: "This unique prepaid transit-cum-multipurpose card is in line with the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative. It is a step towards transforming and unifying the transit ecosystem in the country."

"RuPay NCMC will help grow the Bengaluru Metro user base, while benefiting the existing more than 6 lakh metro travellers, who frequent the Namma Metro stations where the closed-loop card is currently operational and offers greater benefits for travel and e-commerce transactions. The NCMC card will also enable interoperability for travel on other operational public transit systems in the country," it said.

"The cards will be issued at the metro stations and RBL bank branches in Bengaluru. NCMC’s stored value balance can be updated at ticket office/ Card Top-up Terminals (CTT) located in Metro stations. RBL Bank will also provide POS machines at stations for accepting and loading cards, with a recharging facility available on RBL Bank’s MoBank App as well," it said.

One nation, one card

Apart from travel, the card can be used for fuel payments, shopping, dining, parking, toll payment etc. It can also be used for offline contactless transactions for low value payments. Users will also get access to over 200 offers across various categories of spends.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said, “We have created a seamless and convenient system that will allow commuters to have a hassle-free payment experience for travel and other transactions across retail, shopping, dining etc. We believe that this innovative solution will not only enhance the overall commuting experience but will also contribute towards driving digital payments.”

Describing the NCMC launch as a "significant step", NPCI MD & CEO Dilip Asbe said, “Acceptance of NCMC at BMRCL is certainly going to enhance the transit payment experience. Additionally, will empower cardholders to make all other payments using a single card and this will further support in the drive of making India a less-cash economy."