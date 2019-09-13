App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

BEL bags Rs 5,357 cr Defence ministry contract for Akash missile system

BEL has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence on Friday for procurement of seven squadrons of Akash Missile System for the Indian Air Force, the company said in a statement.

Representative image
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) September 13 said it has won order worth Rs 5,357 crores for seven squadrons of Akash Missile System for the Indian Air Force.

BEL has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence on Friday for procurement of seven squadrons of Akash Missile System for the Indian Air Force, the company said in a statement.

This was a turnkey contract with specialist infrastructure, it said. According to BEL, the total value of the contract is Rs. 5,357 crores and the delivery will be completed in three years.

These systems will be commissioned at seven Air Force locations spread across the country, it added.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics Limited

