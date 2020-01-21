App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of India appoints Atanu Das as MD and chief exceutive

In his 26 years of banking experience, Das has been involved at both policy and operational levels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed as its managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years. Das was serving as an executive director at the bank since February 2017.

His appointed was announced by the personnel ministry on Monday.

In his 26 years of banking experience, Das has been involved at both policy and operational levels.

Close

In BoI, he assumed the charge as Delhi regional head in January 2015.

related news

Prior to BoI, he was heading Vijaya Bank's Lucknow Region for more than three years.

At Vijaya Bank's he has handled key departments as planning and development and also was posted as executive secretary to chairman and managing director for more than two years.

Besides Das, the personnel ministry also appointed Sanjiv Chadha as MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda and Lingam Venkata Prabhakar as MD and CEO in Canara Bank.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Atanu Das #Bank Of India #Business #Companies

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.