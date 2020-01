Bank of India appoints Atanu Das as MD and chief exceutive

State-run Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed as its managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years. Das was serving as an executive director at the bank since February 2017.

His appointed was announced by the personnel ministry on Monday.

In his 26 years of banking experience, Das has been involved at both policy and operational levels.

In BoI, he assumed the charge as Delhi regional head in January 2015.

Prior to BoI, he was heading Vijaya Bank's Lucknow Region for more than three years.

At Vijaya Bank's he has handled key departments as planning and development and also was posted as executive secretary to chairman and managing director for more than two years.

Besides Das, the personnel ministry also appointed Sanjiv Chadha as MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda and Lingam Venkata Prabhakar as MD and CEO in Canara Bank. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.