App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto shares fall following news of motorcycle, three-wheeler ban in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria is one of Bajaj Auto's largest export markets, and the news, and a 22 percent decline in January two-wheeler domestic sales in Q3, caused shares to fall on the BSE by over three percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lagos, the financial hub of Nigeria, recently banned the use of commercial motorcycles and three-wheelers following the rise of fatal accidents in the city.

Nigeria is one of Bajaj Auto's largest export markets, and the news, and a 22 percent decline in January two-wheeler domestic sales in Q3, caused shares to fall on the BSE by over three percent.

The government in Lagos imposed the ban on motorcycles that were running commercially as well as auto rickshaws on February 1. The increased number in vehicles have reportedly added up to four hours to the daily commute in the city. Known as Okadas, commercial two-wheelers have become a popular mode of transport because of their ability to snake through traffic alongside three-wheelers, known as kekes. This has also unfortunately given rise to the number of fatal accidents.

Close

However, Bajaj says that the ban isn't of major concern to the company. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto said that though Nigeria comprises of about 25 percent of the company's exports, Lagos in itself, contributes to only 6-7 percent of the total exports in two-wheelers, whereas that of three-wheelers is about 10 percent.

related news

Sharma also said that they are not expecting any significant hit to businesses due to the news from Nigeria. "This kind of thing keeps happening in international business; Bangladesh did it last year. So it’s not a significant event from our perspective, not for Nigeria and not for international business. So I don’t see any reason to be circumspect about the future of Nigeria in our portfolio," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #markets

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.