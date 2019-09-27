Avoid Vishwaraj Sugar Industries: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Vishwaraj Sugar Industries. The research firm has recommended to "Avoid'' the IPO in its research report as on September 26, 2019.
Company is engaged in the business production of sugar and manufacture of other products including Distillery (Spirits) products, Indian Made Liquor, Vinegar, other by-products and also in the generation of power. Company have a total licensed sugarcane crushing capacity of 11,000 TCD and installed sugarcane crushing capacity of 8,500 TCD. Company sell its manufactured sugar to various wholesalers, stockists and also to several FMCG companies throughout the country, who use sugar for manufacture of various biscuits, confectionery and beverages.
Valuation and OutlookAlthough company has experienced promoters and strong executive team with wide range of products & has integrated operations with economies of scale but loss incurred by company is major concern .
Hence at present level we recommend “Avoid” on issue .
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisionsGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.