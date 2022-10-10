English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    AU Small Finance Bank re-appoints R V Verma as chairman

    The board approved the re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank with effect from April 8, 2023 till January 29, 2024 (that is, till completion of his tenure as independent director), it said.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST
    AU Small Finance Bank

    AU Small Finance Bank

    AU Small Finance Bank on Monday re-appointed former head of National Housing Bank (NHB) R V Verma as its non-executive chairman. The decision was taken at its board meeting held on Monday, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    The board approved the re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank with effect from April 8, 2023 till January 29, 2024 (that is, till completion of his tenure as independent director), it said.

    The appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it added.

    Verma, who also served as a whole-time member of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), took charge as part-time chairman of the bank on April 8, 2020.
    PTI
    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Chairman #R V Verma
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 10:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.